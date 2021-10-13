Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,253 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.67% of Hasbro worth $86,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hasbro by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,406,000 after acquiring an additional 212,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,412,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,314,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in Hasbro by 9.3% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,282,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,284,000 after acquiring an additional 109,643 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAS opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.23. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.15.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

