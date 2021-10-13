Haven Protocol Price Tops $6.55 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.55 or 0.00011476 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $96.32 million and $1.61 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,094.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.10 or 0.06259967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00308949 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.85 or 0.01033112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00092606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.34 or 0.00480494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.07 or 0.00348671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00300287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,701,459 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

