Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.60

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAYPY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

