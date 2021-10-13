HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $311.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.29.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 210,615 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

