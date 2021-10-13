Head to Head Analysis: Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) versus PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PCB Bancorp and Five Star Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Five Star Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

PCB Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.11%. Five Star Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.94%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than PCB Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PCB Bancorp and Five Star Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCB Bancorp $91.50 million 3.26 $16.17 million $1.04 19.38 Five Star Bancorp $83.69 million 5.05 $35.93 million N/A N/A

Five Star Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PCB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares PCB Bancorp and Five Star Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCB Bancorp 29.64% 11.73% 1.37% Five Star Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. PCB Bancorp pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats Five Star Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, automobile secured loans, unsecured lines of credit, term loans, and personal loans for various business customers, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, etc. In addition, the company offers automated teller machines, debit cards, direct deposits, and cashier’s checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services, cash management services, and online, mobile, telephone, mail, and personal appointment banking services. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land and construction loans; farmland loans; residential real estate and construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.