Head-To-Head Analysis: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) vs. Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Frontier Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 0 2 0 3.00 Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 14.82% 19.42% 7.53% Frontier Communications 68.60% -191.35% 30.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Frontier Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.10 billion 0.91 $608.45 million $0.63 6.73 Frontier Communications $7.16 billion 0.00 -$402.00 million N/A N/A

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats Frontier Communications on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center. The Turkcell International segment includes the telecommunications operations in a number of emerging market geographies. The All Other segments specialize in consumer financing services, information and entertainment services. The company was founded by Mehmet Ermin Karamehmet and Hüseyin Murat Vargi on October 5, 1993 and is headquartered in Maltepe, Turkey.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

