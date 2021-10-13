Head-To-Head Contrast: Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE) & The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Pennant Group and Foresight Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $390.95 million 1.75 $15.74 million $0.77 31.42 Foresight Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Foresight Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Pennant Group and Foresight Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Foresight Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Pennant Group currently has a consensus price target of $42.20, suggesting a potential upside of 74.45%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Foresight Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Foresight Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 2.85% 17.47% 3.48% Foresight Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Foresight Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About Foresight Acquisition

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

