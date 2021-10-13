Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 51,000 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 131.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Evolent Health worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after buying an additional 309,949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at $268,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 104,735 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVH. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 12,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $283,353.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,648 shares of company stock worth $3,682,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

