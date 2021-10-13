Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.47% of Jack Creek Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCIC opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

