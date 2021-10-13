Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 16,283 Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth $1,950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In related news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $267,998.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.65. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $137.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.63.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.