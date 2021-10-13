Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 73,000 Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of Azure Power Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 311,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZRE. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Shares of AZRE opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

