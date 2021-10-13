Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 23,993 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 122.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 8.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 87.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.2% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 727.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.