Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 39,500 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BOX by 82.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 191,238 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 78,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 272.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 82,506 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BOX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -110.91 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,496,090. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

