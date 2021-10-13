Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 47,042 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 7,575.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,042 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Flowserve by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Flowserve by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Flowserve by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

