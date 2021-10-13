Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Banner at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Banner by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

