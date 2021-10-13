Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 13,500 PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,488,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 191,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after acquiring an additional 85,192 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

PSB stock opened at $168.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $168.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.15.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

PSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

