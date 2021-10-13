Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 265,000 Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 265,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WIT opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

