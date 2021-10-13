Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 60,000 Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Telos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Telos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 674.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Telos news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,845.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,020,987.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 586,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,595,246 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

