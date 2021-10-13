Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 98,072 Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDM opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

