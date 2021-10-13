Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.22. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

