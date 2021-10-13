Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of Stride worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 52,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stride by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Stride by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Stride by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Stride by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.