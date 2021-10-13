Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,899.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CONE. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

