Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.65 Million Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,906 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,534,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,027,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 12.3% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,910,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,271,000 after purchasing an additional 427,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,766,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,394,000 after purchasing an additional 132,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,741,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,898 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STNE. New Street Research began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

