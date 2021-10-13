Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.66 Million Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of FormFactor worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 67,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,857,000 after acquiring an additional 83,282 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after acquiring an additional 41,426 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.43. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

