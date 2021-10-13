Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Affimed worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Affimed by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 65,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Affimed by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 288,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 253,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.