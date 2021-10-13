Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.74 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

