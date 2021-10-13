Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.78 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,521 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 229.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 36,567 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the second quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 81.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 228,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -114.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

