Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,960 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 92.04%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

