Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,152.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,265.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 924.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after acquiring an additional 975,571 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 726.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 323,039 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,937 shares of company stock worth $4,394,933 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research cut The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

