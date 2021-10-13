Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,651.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.38.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $494.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.38 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

