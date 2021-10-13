Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.94 Million Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705,272 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of SelectQuote worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of SLQT opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 13.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

In other SelectQuote news, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun purchased 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 in the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.