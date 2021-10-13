Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.02 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 6,467.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITT shares. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

ITT stock opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 120.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.12.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

