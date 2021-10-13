Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 260,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $681,445.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $644,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.10. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $511.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

