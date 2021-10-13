Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.80 Million in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.15% of First Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 121,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

