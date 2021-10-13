Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.97 Million in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,640,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Playtika by 6.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 286,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Playtika by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Playtika by 10,738.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Playtika during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playtika alerts:

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.92.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.