Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,938,000. SherpaCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,173,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,991,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,747,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,324,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE DIDI opened at 8.45 on Wednesday. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1 year low of 7.16 and a 1 year high of 18.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.36.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

