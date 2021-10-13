Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Cabot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 4,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 432,067 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 259,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3,738.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 250,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $8,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBT opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

