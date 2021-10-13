Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of Getty Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.