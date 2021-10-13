Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSBD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 182.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 152.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 99.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

