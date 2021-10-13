Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Origin Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,442,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,363 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 130,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 53,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

OBNK opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm's products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance.

