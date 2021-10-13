Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,968,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after buying an additional 60,034 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schneider National by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Schneider National by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 463,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 89,980 shares during the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.