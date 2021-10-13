Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 112,700 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 2,620.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.24% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $135,000.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,557 shares of company stock worth $1,980,045. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.