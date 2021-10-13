Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 32,000 Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Greif at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

GEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

