Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 22,365.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

