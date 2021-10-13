Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 541.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $755.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

