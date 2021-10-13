Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,349,600 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,349,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Century Aluminum worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.82. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

