Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 17,900 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

