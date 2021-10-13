Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 53,000 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,094,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,126,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPC opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.02. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

