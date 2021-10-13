Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.68 Million Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Hilltop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

