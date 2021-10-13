Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.82 Million Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 88,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of CVB Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.